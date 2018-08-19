Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 19, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 5 .750
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550 4
Helena (Brewers) 11 9 .550 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 15 .250 10
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 8 .619
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 10 .524 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 10 .500
Orem (Angels) 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 6, Ogden 4

Helena 8, Grand Junction 1

Missoula 7, Orem 4

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 6, Great Falls 5

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Billings at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech