Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3 Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 6 15 .286 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636 — Ogden (Dodgers) 12 10 .545 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 11 .476 3½ Orem (Angels) 5 16 .238 8½

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction 6, Helena 1

Great Falls 8, Idaho Falls 5

Ogden 8, Billings 7, 12 innings

Missoula 8, Orem 0

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

