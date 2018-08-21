Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 15 6 .714 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571 3 Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 6 15 .286 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636 — Ogden (Dodgers) 12 10 .545 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 11 .476 3½ Orem (Angels) 5 16 .238 8½

Monday’s Games

Ogden 9, Great Falls 8

Grand Junction at Missoula, ppd.

Idaho Falls 7, Billings 4

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Helena, 8:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

