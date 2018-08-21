Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 21, 2018 1:33 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 15 7 .682
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 9 .571
Helena (Brewers) 11 10 .524
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 16 .273 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 8 .636
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 10 .565
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 11 .500 3
Orem (Angels) 5 16 .238

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden 9, Great Falls 8

Grand Junction at Missoula, ppd.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls 7, Billings 4

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

