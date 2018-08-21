Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Helena (Brewers)
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|16
|.273
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|16
|.238
|8½
___
Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 1, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
