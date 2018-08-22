Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 15 7 .682 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 9 .591 2 Helena (Brewers) 12 11 .522 3½ Great Falls (White Sox) 7 16 .304 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 9 .609 — Ogden (Dodgers) 13 11 .542 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 11 .500 2½ Orem (Angels) 6 17 .261 8

Tuesday’s Games

Missoula 2, Grand Junction 1

Grand Junction at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Helena 4, Orem 1

Great Falls 14, Ogden 5

Orem 6, Helena 0

Billings 5, Idaho Falls 4

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

