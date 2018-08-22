Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|7
|16
|.304
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|17
|.261
|8½
___
Missoula 2, Grand Junction 1
Grand Junction 6, Missoula 4
Helena 4, Orem 1
Great Falls 14, Ogden 5
Orem 6, Helena 0
Billings 5, Idaho Falls 4
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
