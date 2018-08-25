Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 25, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 16 9 .640
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 11 .560 2
Helena (Brewers) 13 12 .520 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 17 .320 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 10 .615
Ogden (Dodgers) 14 12 .538 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 12 .520
Orem (Angels) 7 18 .280

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 13, Orem 5

Helena 2, Billings 1

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

