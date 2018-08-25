Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 16 10 .615 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 11 .560 1½ Helena (Brewers) 14 12 .538 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 8 17 .320 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 10 .615 — Ogden (Dodgers) 15 12 .556 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 12 .520 2½ Orem (Angels) 7 19 .269 9

Friday’s Games

Ogden 13, Orem 5

Helena 2, Billings 1

Saturday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

