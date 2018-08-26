Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 26, 2018 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 17 10 .630
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 12 .538
Helena (Brewers) 14 13 .519 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 17 .346
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 10 .615
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 12 .556
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 12 .520
Orem (Angels) 7 19 .269 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 3, Helena 2

Ogden 8, Orem 5

Great Falls 6, Missoula 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Grand Junction 9, Idaho Falls 5

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech