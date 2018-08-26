Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 17 10 .630 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 12 .538 2½ Helena (Brewers) 14 13 .519 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 9 17 .346 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 10 .630 — Ogden (Dodgers) 16 12 .571 1½ Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 13 .500 3½ Orem (Angels) 7 20 .259 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 3, Helena 2

Ogden 8, Orem 5

Great Falls 6, Missoula 3

Grand Junction 9, Idaho Falls 5

Sunday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

