Pioneer League

|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Helena (Brewers)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|20
|.259
|10
___
Helena at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
