Pioneer League

August 26, 2018 7:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 18 10 .643
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 12 .538 3
Helena (Brewers) 14 14 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 17 .346 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 10 .630
Ogden (Dodgers) 16 12 .571
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 13 .500
Orem (Angels) 7 20 .259 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 13, Helena 3

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

