Pioneer League

August 27, 2018 11:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 18 10 .643
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556
Helena (Brewers) 14 14 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 18 .333
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 11 .607
Ogden (Dodgers) 17 12 .586 ½
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 13 .519
Orem (Angels) 7 21 .250 10

___

Monday’s Games

Ogden 6, Orem 1

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

