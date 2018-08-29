Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Helena (Brewers)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|18
|.357
|8½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|22
|.241
|10½
___
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD
