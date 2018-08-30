Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 30, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 19 11 .633
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 13 .552
Helena (Brewers) 15 15 .500 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 19 .345
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 13 .581
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 13 .581
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533
Orem (Angels) 8 22 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

