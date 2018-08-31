Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Helena (Brewers)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|24
|.273
|10½
___
Orem 3, Idaho Falls 1
Idaho Falls 6, Orem 1
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Missoula at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
