Pirates 3, Braves 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Polanco rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246 Freese 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Diaz c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Cervelli c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .064 b-Frazier ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .281 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 3 7 3 2 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .290 Inciarte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .278 Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 1-Duvall pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 33 2 7 2 1 10

Pittsburgh 010 001 010—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 001 100—2 7 2

a-popped out for Jackson in the 7th. b-walked for Taillon in the 8th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_F.Freeman (6), Albies (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Dickerson (27), Inciarte (22). HR_Acuna (22), off Taillon; Camargo (15), off Taillon. RBIs_Polanco (75), Freese (42), Diaz (30), Acuna (48), Camargo (64). SB_Marte (30), Polanco (10). CS_Marte (12), Newman (1), Inciarte (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson 2, Taillon); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Swanson). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bell. LIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz, Newman); Atlanta 1 (Albies, F.Freeman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 11-9 7 5 2 2 1 7 103 3.45 Kela, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.66 Vazquez, S, 29-33 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.53 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 5 1-3 5 2 1 1 6 92 2.98 S.Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.95 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.74 Brach, L, 2-4 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 21 3.78 Biddle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.32

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-0, Biddle 2-0. HBP_Taillon (Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:55. A_36,650 (41,149).

