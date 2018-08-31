Pirates 3, Braves 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Cervelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Taillon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.064
|b-Frazier ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Duvall pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|010—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|100—2
|7
|2
a-popped out for Jackson in the 7th. b-walked for Taillon in the 8th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
E_F.Freeman (6), Albies (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Dickerson (27), Inciarte (22). HR_Acuna (22), off Taillon; Camargo (15), off Taillon. RBIs_Polanco (75), Freese (42), Diaz (30), Acuna (48), Camargo (64). SB_Marte (30), Polanco (10). CS_Marte (12), Newman (1), Inciarte (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson 2, Taillon); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Swanson). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bell. LIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Diaz, Newman); Atlanta 1 (Albies, F.Freeman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 11-9
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|103
|3.45
|Kela, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.66
|Vazquez, S, 29-33
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.53
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|92
|2.98
|S.Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.95
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.74
|Brach, L, 2-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.78
|Biddle
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.32
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-0, Biddle 2-0. HBP_Taillon (Camargo).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:55. A_36,650 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.