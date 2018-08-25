Listen Live Sports

Pirates 9, Brewers 1

August 25, 2018 10:29 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Polanco rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .248
Cervelli c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .261
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .168
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258
1-Hechavarria pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .257
Moran 3b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .275
Newman ss-2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067
a-Frazier ph-lf 2 2 1 3 1 0 .278
Totals 39 9 14 8 6 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .311
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Shaw 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .248
Thames rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Perez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 0 11
Pittsburgh 000 100 233—9 14 0
Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 6 1

a-walked for Taillon in the 7th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-singled, advanced to 2nd for Santana in the 9th.

1-ran for Harrison in the 8th.

E_Cain (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Marte (22), Cervelli (12), Harrison (11), Moran 2 (15), Moustakas (27). 3B_Polanco (6). HR_Frazier (6), off Williams; Yelich (23), off Taillon. RBIs_Polanco 2 (72), Harrison (33), Moran (47), Frazier 3 (23), Rodriguez (19), Yelich (67). CS_Marte (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Cervelli, Dickerson, Taillon 2, Frazier); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 16; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cervelli. GIDP_Cervelli.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 10-9 6 5 1 1 0 8 108 3.49
Santana, H, 17 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.54
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.77
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 13-5 6 8 3 3 4 7 100 3.61
Jennings 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.20
Williams 1 2 3 3 1 0 22 4.34
Albers 1 3 3 3 1 2 27 6.82

Chacin pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2. WP_Albers.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:01. A_40,622 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

