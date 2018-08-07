Listen Live Sports

Pistons hire Sachin Gupta as assistant general manager

August 7, 2018
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have hired Sachin Gupta as their assistant general manager.

The Pistons announced the move Tuesday.

Gupta was a special adviser to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey last season. He previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers under then-GM Sam Hinkie.

Ed Stefanski, a special adviser to Pistons owner Tom Gores, says Sachin has a great handle on analytics and will be a “tremendous resource” for the basketball operations team.

The Pistons have been overhauling their front office after the departure of Stan Van Gundy , who was their coach and team president for four seasons.

