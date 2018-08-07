Listen Live Sports

August 7, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK OFF Cincinnati OFF
at COLORADO -119 Pittsburgh +109
at ARIZONA -148 Philadelphia +138
at WASHINGTON -113 Atlanta +103
St. Louis -138 at MIAMI +128
at MILWAUKEE -187 San Diego+172
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -130 at TEXAS +120
at LOS ANGELES -150 Detroit +140
Boston -150 at TORONTO +140
at CLEVELAND -200 Minnesota +180
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
New York -270 at CHICAGO +240
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -220 at KANSAS CITY +200
LA Dodgers -159 at OAKLAND +149
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 1 (34) Carolina
at CINCINNATI PK (36) Chicago
at MIAMI (34½) Tampa Bay
at NY GIANTS 3 2 (34½) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA 3 3 (35) Pittsburgh
at JACKSONVILLE 3 (34½) New Orleans
at BALTIMORE 1 3 (36) LA Rams
at NEW ENGLAND (37) Washington
at GREEN BAY PK PK (35) Tennessee
at KANSAS CITY (34) Houston
at SAN FRANCISCO (35) Dallas
at SEATTLE 3 (34½) Indianapolis

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NY JETS 1 (35) Atlanta
at OAKLAND 3 3 (36) Detroit
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 1 PK (34½) Minnesota
at ARIZONA (36) LA Chargers

