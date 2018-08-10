Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -128 Washington +118 Arizona -138 at CINCINNATI +128 at ATLANTA -105 Milwaukee -105 at MIAMI -105 New York -105 Los Angeles -121 at COLORADO +111 Philadelphia -188 at SAN DIEGO +173 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Pittsburgh OFF American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -222 Texas +202 at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF Minnesota -133 at DETROIT +123 at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF Cleveland -235 at CHICAGO +215 at HOUSTON -195 Seattle +180 at LOS ANGELES OFF Oakland OFF Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -144 at KANSAS CITY +134 NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 1 PK (35½) Minnesota at ARIZONA 2½ 2½ (36½) LA Chargers

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

