Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 14, 2018 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -136 Milwaukee +126
at ATLANTA -193 Miami +178
Washington -113 at ST. LOUIS +103
at Los Angeles -190 San Francisco +175
American League
at NEW YORK -220 Tampa Bay +200
at DETROIT -126 Chicago +116
Toronto -132 at KANSAS CITY +122
Seattle -127 at OAKLAND +117
Interleague
Boston -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115
at BALTIMORE -113 NY Mets +103
Cleveland -223 at CINCINNATI +203
Arizona -168 at TEXAS +158
Pittsburgh -118 at MINNESOTA +108
at HOUSTON -207 Colorado +187
at SAN DIEGO -105 LA Angels -105
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 1 3 (43) Philadelphia
at WASHINGTON 1 (39½) NY Jets
at GREEN BAY (42½) Pittsburgh
Friday
at DETROIT 3 3 (40½) NY Giants
at ATLANTA 3 (40) Kansas City
at CAROLINA 2 (43) Miami
at CLEVELAND 4 (38½) Buffalo
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (42½) Arizona
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 3 (40) Jacksonville
at LA RAMS 3 3 (39) Oakland
at DALLAS 3 (41) Cincinnati
at HOUSTON (41) San Francisco
at TENNESSEE 3 (41) Tampa Bay
at DENVER 3 (41) Chicago
at LA CHARGERS 3 (41) Seattle
Monday
National Championship Game
at INDIANAPOLIS PK 1 (41) Baltimore

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech