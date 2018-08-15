Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 15, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF New York OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF New York OFF
at PITTSBURGH -108 Chicago -102
at ST. LOUIS -133 Washington +123
at ATLANTA -105 Colorado -105
Arizona -125 at SAN DIEGO +115
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -170 Tampa Bay +158
at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF
at MINNESOTA -155 Detroit +145
Toronto -131 at KANSAS CITY +121
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 1 (42½) Philadelphia
at WASHINGTON 1 1 (38½) NY Jets
at GREEN BAY (42½) Pittsburgh

Friday

FAVORITE OPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG

at DETROIT 3 3 (40½) NY Giants
at ATLANTA 1 (39) Kansas City
at CAROLINA 2 3 (43) Miami
at CLEVELAND 4 3 (40½) Buffalo
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (41) Arizona
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 3 4 (40) Jacksonville
at LA RAMS 3 (39) Oakland
at DALLAS 3 (41) Cincinnati
at HOUSTON (41) San Francisco
at TENNESSEE (41) Tampa Bay
at DENVER 3 (40½) Chicago
at LA CHARGERS 3 (39½) Seattle
Monday
at INDIANAPOLIS PK 1 (41) Baltimore

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech