Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF New York OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF New York OFF at PITTSBURGH -108 Chicago -102 at ST. LOUIS -133 Washington +123 at ATLANTA -105 Colorado -105 Arizona -125 at SAN DIEGO +115 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -170 Tampa Bay +158 at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF at MINNESOTA -155 Detroit +145 Toronto -131 at KANSAS CITY +121 NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ENGLAND 1 3½ (42½) Philadelphia at WASHINGTON 1 1 (38½) NY Jets at GREEN BAY 2½ 5½ (42½) Pittsburgh

Friday

FAVORITE OPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG

at DETROIT 3 3 (40½) NY Giants at ATLANTA 2½ 1 (39) Kansas City at CAROLINA 2 3 (43) Miami at CLEVELAND 4 3 (40½) Buffalo at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41) Arizona Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 3 4 (40) Jacksonville at LA RAMS 3 2½ (39) Oakland at DALLAS 3½ 3 (41) Cincinnati at HOUSTON 1½ 2½ (41) San Francisco at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (41) Tampa Bay at DENVER 2½ 3 (40½) Chicago at LA CHARGERS 1½ 3 (39½) Seattle Monday at INDIANAPOLIS PK 1 (41) Baltimore

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.