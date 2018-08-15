|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-108
|Chicago
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-133
|Washington
|+123
|at ATLANTA
|-105
|Colorado
|-105
|Arizona
|-125
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+115
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-170
|Tampa
|Bay
|+158
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-155
|Detroit
|+145
|Toronto
|-131
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+121
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1
|3½
|(42½)
|Philadelphia
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|1
|(38½)
|NY
|Jets
|at GREEN BAY
|2½
|5½
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
Friday
FAVORITE OPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3
|3
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|1
|(39)
|Kansas
|City
|at CAROLINA
|2
|3
|(43)
|Miami
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|3
|(40½)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41)
|Arizona
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|4
|(40)
|Jacksonville
|at LA RAMS
|3
|2½
|(39)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|3½
|3
|(41)
|Cincinnati
|at HOUSTON
|1½
|2½
|(41)
|San
|Francisco
|at TENNESSEE
|2½
|2½
|(41)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at DENVER
|2½
|3
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at LA CHARGERS
|1½
|3
|(39½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|PK
|1
|(41)
|Baltimore
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.