Pregame.com Line

August 18, 2018 5:25 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -105 San Francisco -105
at PITTSBURGH -117 Chicago +107
at WASHINGTON -220 Miami +200
at ATLANTA -125 Colorado +115
at ST. LOUIS -116 Milwaukee +106
Arizona -185 at SAN DIEGO +170
at PHILADELPHIA -180 New York +165
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NEW YORK -230 Toronto +210
at CLEVELAND -270 Baltimore +240
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
at CHICAGO -141 Kansas City +131
at TEXAS OFF Los Angeles OFF
Houston -145 at OAKLAND +135
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE OFF LA Dodgers OFF
NFL
Monday
National Championship Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANAPOLIS PK PK (43) Baltimore

