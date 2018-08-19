|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-117
|Atlanta
|+107
|at NEW YORK
|-122
|San
|Francisco
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-185
|Cincinnati
|+170
|at Los Angeles
|-156
|St.
|Louis
|+146
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-163
|Baltimore
|+153
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-108
|Cleveland
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-159
|Chicago
|+149
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Houston
|-171
|at
|SEATTLE
|+159
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|4
|(46)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|14
|(58)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Monday
|National Championship Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|PK
|PK
|(43)
|Baltimore
