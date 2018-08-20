|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-125
|Atlanta
|+115
|at NEW YORK
|-116
|San
|Francisco
|+106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Cincinnati
|+190
|at Los Angeles
|-175
|St.
|Louis
|+163
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-175
|Baltimore
|+163
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Kansas
|City
|+160
|at BOSTON
|-105
|Cleveland
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-160
|Chicago
|+150
|at OAKLAND
|-195
|Texas
|+180
|Houston
|-171
|at
|SEATTLE
|+159
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|4
|(46)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|14
|(58)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Monday
|National Championship Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|PK
|2
|(43)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.