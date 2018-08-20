Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -125 Atlanta +115 at NEW YORK -116 San Francisco +106 at MILWAUKEE -210 Cincinnati +190 at Los Angeles -175 St. Louis +163 American League at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163 at TAMPA BAY -172 Kansas City +160 at BOSTON -105 Cleveland -105 at MINNESOTA -160 Chicago +150 at OAKLAND -195 Texas +180 Houston -171 at SEATTLE +159 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming +1 4 (46) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO ST 14 14 (58) Hawaii NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore PK 2 (43) at INDIANAPOLIS

