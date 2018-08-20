Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -115 Atlanta +105 at WASHINGTON -138 Philadelphia +128 at NEW YORK OFF San Francisco OFF at MILWAUKEE -179 Cincinnati +167 at COLORADO -177 San Diego +165 at Los Angeles -157 St. Louis +147 American League at TORONTO -150 Baltimore +140 at BOSTON -144 Cleveland +134 at TAMPA BAY -235 Kansas City +215 at MINNESOTA -135 Chicago +125 at OAKLAND OFF Texas OFF at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF Interleague Chicago Cubs -170 at DETROIT +158 NY Yankees -225 at MIAMI +205 at ARIZONA -182 LA Angels +167 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming +1 3½ (46) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO ST 14 14 (58) Hawaii NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND +2 4 (42) Philadelphia Friday at NY JETS PK 2½ (42) NY Giants at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver at CAROLINA 2½ PK (46) New England at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45) Detroit at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (39½) Seattle at OAKLAND 2½ 7 (41½) Green Bay Saturday at CHICAGO 1 2 (47½) Kansas City at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee at LA RAMS 2½ 3 (42½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Baltimore at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (43½) New Orleans Sunday at BUFFALO 1½ 1½ (41½) Cincinnati at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

