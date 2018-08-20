|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-115
|Atlanta
|+105
|at WASHINGTON
|-138
|Philadelphia
|+128
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-179
|Cincinnati
|+167
|at COLORADO
|-177
|San
|Diego
|+165
|at Los Angeles
|-157
|St.
|Louis
|+147
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-150
|Baltimore
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-144
|Cleveland
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Kansas
|City
|+215
|at MINNESOTA
|-135
|Chicago
|+125
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Interleague
|Chicago Cubs
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+158
|NY Yankees
|-225
|at
|MIAMI
|+205
|at ARIZONA
|-182
|LA
|Angels
|+167
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|3½
|(46)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|14
|(58)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|+2
|4
|(42)
|Philadelphia
|Friday
|at NY JETS
|PK
|2½
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Denver
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|PK
|(46)
|New
|England
|at TAMPA BAY
|PK
|3
|(45)
|Detroit
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Seattle
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|7
|(41½)
|Green
|Bay
|Saturday
|at CHICAGO
|1
|2
|(47½)
|Kansas
|City
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(45½)
|Tennessee
|at LA RAMS
|2½
|3
|(42½)
|Houston
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1
|3
|(40)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Baltimore
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|1½
|1½
|(41½)
|Cincinnati
|at DALLAS
|3
|3
|(43½)
|Arizona
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.