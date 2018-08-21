Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -116 at PITTSBURGH +106 at WASHINGTON -133 Philadelphia +123 at NEW YORK -105 San Francisco -105 at MILWAUKEE -186 Cincinnati +171 at COLORADO -179 San Diego +167 at Los Angeles -172 St. Louis +160 American League at TORONTO -140 Baltimore +130 at BOSTON -141 Cleveland +131 at TAMPA BAY -255 Kansas City +225 at MINNESOTA -114 Chicago +104 at OAKLAND -190 Texas +175 Houston -125 at SEATTLE +115 Interleague Chicago Cubs -190 at DETROIT +175 NY Yankees -215 at MIAMI +195 at ARIZONA -198 LA Angels +183 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming +1 3½ (46) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO ST 14 14 (57½) Hawaii NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND +2 4 (41½) Philadelphia Friday at NY JETS PK 2½ (42) NY Giants at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver at CAROLINA 2½ PK (46) New England at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45½) Detroit at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (39½) Seattle at OAKLAND 2½ 7 (41) Green Bay Saturday at CHICAGO 1 2 (48) Kansas City at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee at LA RAMS 2½ 3 (42½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 1½ (42½) San Francisco at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) Baltimore at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (43½) New Orleans Sunday at BUFFALO 1½ 1 (41½) Cincinnati at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

