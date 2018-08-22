Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -257 Cincinnati +227 Atlanta -108 at PITTSBURGH -102 at WASHINGTON -166 Philadelphia +156 at NEW YORK -159 San Francisco +149 at COLORADO -225 San Diego +205 at Los Angeles -155 St. Louis +145 American League at TORONTO -170 Baltimore +158 at CHICAGO -110 Minnesota +100 at OAKLAND -151 Texas +141 Houston -158 at SEATTLE +148 at TAMPA BAY -186 Kansas City +171 Cleveland -110 at BOSTON +100 Interleague NY Yankees -168 at MIAMI +158 Chicago Cubs -177 at DETROIT +165 at ARIZONA -186 LA Angels +171 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wyoming +1 3½ (46½) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO ST 14 13½ (57½) Hawaii NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND +2 3 (41) Philadelphia Friday at NY JETS PK 2½ (42) NY Giants at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver at CAROLINA 2½ 1 (46) New England at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45½) Detroit at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (39½) Seattle at OAKLAND 2½ 7 (41) Green Bay Saturday at CHICAGO 1 2 (47½) Kansas City at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee at LA RAMS 2½ 3 (42½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ PK (43½) San Francisco at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta at MIAMI PK PK (41½) Baltimore at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (43½) New Orleans Sunday at BUFFALO 1½ 1 (41½) Cincinnati at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

