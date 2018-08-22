Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 22, 2018 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -257 Cincinnati +227
Atlanta -108 at PITTSBURGH -102
at WASHINGTON -166 Philadelphia +156
at NEW YORK -159 San Francisco +149
at COLORADO -225 San Diego +205
at Los Angeles -155 St. Louis +145
American League
at TORONTO -170 Baltimore +158
at CHICAGO -110 Minnesota +100
at OAKLAND -151 Texas +141
Houston -158 at SEATTLE +148
at TAMPA BAY -186 Kansas City +171
Cleveland -110 at BOSTON +100
Interleague
NY Yankees -168 at MIAMI +158
Chicago Cubs -177 at DETROIT +165
at ARIZONA -186 LA Angels +171
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 (46½) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 13½ (57½) Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND +2 3 (41) Philadelphia
Friday
at NY JETS PK (42) NY Giants
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver
at CAROLINA 1 (46) New England
at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45½) Detroit
at MINNESOTA (39½) Seattle
at OAKLAND 7 (41) Green Bay
Saturday
at CHICAGO 1 2 (47½) Kansas City
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee
at LA RAMS 3 (42½) Houston
at INDIANAPOLIS PK (43½) San Francisco
at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta
at MIAMI PK PK (41½) Baltimore
at LA CHARGERS (43½) New Orleans
Sunday
at BUFFALO 1 (41½) Cincinnati
at DALLAS 3 3 (43½) Arizona

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech