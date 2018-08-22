Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 22, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -157 Philadelphia +147
at NEW YORK -144 San Francisco +134
at COLORADO -163 San Diego +153
Atlanta -170 at MIAMI +158
at CHICAGO -224 Cincinnati +204
American League
at BOSTON -180 Cleveland +165
at Detroit -118 Chicago +108
at TAMPA BAY -185 Kansas City +170
Oakland -149 at MINNESOTA +139
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 (45) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 14 (56½) Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND +2 3 (41) Philadelphia
Friday
at NY JETS PK (41½) NY Giants
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver
at CAROLINA 1 (46) New England
at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45½) Detroit
at MINNESOTA (39½) Seattle
at OAKLAND (41) Green Bay
Saturday
at CHICAGO 1 2 (47½) Kansas City
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45½) Tennessee
at LA RAMS 3 (42½) Houston
at INDIANAPOLIS PK (43½) San Francisco
at JACKSONVILLE 1 3 (40) Atlanta
at MIAMI PK PK (41½) Baltimore
at LA CHARGERS (43½) New Orleans
Sunday
at BUFFALO 1 (41½) Cincinnati
Arizona +3 1 (40½) at DALLAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech