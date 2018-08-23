Listen Live Sports

August 23, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO OFF Cincinnati OFF
Washington -144 at NEW YORK +134
Atlanta -180 at MIAMI +165
at MILWAUKEE -127 Pittsburgh +117
at COLORADO -105 St. Louis -105
at Los Angeles -234 San Diego +214
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -174 at BALTIMORE +162
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at DETROIT -137 Chicago +127
Oakland -137 at MINNESOTA +127
Cleveland -210 at KANSAS CITY +190
Houston -149 at LOS ANGELES +139
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -118 at TORONTO +108
at ARIZONA -164 Seattle +154
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Texas +144
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wyoming +1 (45) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO ST 14 13½ (56½) Hawaii
NFL
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NY JETS PK (41½) NY Giants
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (43½) Denver
at CAROLINA PK (45½) New England
at TAMPA BAY PK 3 (45) Detroit
at MINNESOTA (39½) Seattle
at OAKLAND (41) Green Bay

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 1 2 (46½) Kansas City
at PITTSBURGH 4 4 (45) Tennessee
Houston +2½ 1 (42½) at LA RAMS
at INDIANAPOLIS PK (43½) San Francisco
at JACKSONVILLE 1 (40) Atlanta
at MIAMI PK PK (41½) Baltimore
at LA CHARGERS (43½) New Orleans

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 1 (41½) Cincinnati
Arizona +3 1 (40½) at DALLAS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

