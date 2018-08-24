|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-190
|Cincinnati
|+175
|Washington
|-113
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+103
|Atlanta
|-160
|at
|MIAMI
|+150
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|at COLORADO
|-125
|St.
|Louis
|+115
|at Los Angeles
|-360
|San
|Diego
|+330
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-115
|Chicago
|+105
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Oakland
|-155
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+145
|Cleveland
|-300
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+270
|Houston
|-170
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+158
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-140
|Texas
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-113
|at
|TORONTO
|+103
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Seattle
|v
|OFF
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|+1
|3½
|(45)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO ST
|14
|14
|(56½)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|1
|2
|(46)
|Kansas
|City
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|4
|(44½)
|Tennessee
|Houston
|+2½
|3
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|PK
|(43½)
|San
|Francisco
|at JACKSONVILLE
|1
|3½
|(40)
|Atlanta
|at MIAMI
|PK
|PK
|(41½)
|Baltimore
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|1½
|1
|(41½)
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|+3
|2
|(40½)
|at
|DALLAS
