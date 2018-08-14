Listen Live Sports

Qatar says Nepali worker dies building World Cup stadium

August 14, 2018 12:05 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar says a Nepali worker has died while helping to build a stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Arab nation.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said in a statement Tuesday the 23-year-old worker died at its Al Wakrah Stadium project site.

It offered no cause of death, though the committee said both Qatari and Nepali authorities were notified. An investigation into the death is underway.

The committee says it “shares its deepest condolences with the family at this time.”

Qatar has faced criticism for worker conditions as it prepares for the World Cup.

A British worker, Zachary Cox, died after falling nearly 40 meters (130 feet) in January 2017 at the Khalifa International Stadium. A British coroner blamed dangerous working practices for his death.

