Raiders sign CB Rodgers-Cromartie, waive S Melifonwu

August 23, 2018 4:58 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

The Raiders added another veteran to their secondary on Thursday and cut 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu to make room.

Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and ’15 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He has played 153 games over 10 seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver and the past four years with the Giants. He has 30 career interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and 144 passes defensed.

Melifonwu has struggled to stay healthy with knee and hip injuries. He played five games as a rookie and has been sidelined most of this training camp. He was waived with an injured designation.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

