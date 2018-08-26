Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rams' McVay: Holdout Donald short on time to prep for opener

August 26, 2018 9:43 pm
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Holdout defensive lineman Aaron Donald is running out of time to report to the Los Angeles Rams with enough time to prepare properly for the regular-season opener.

Coach Sean McVay said Sunday night that there is no progress to report on the Rams’ contract talks with Donald, who skipped training camp for the second consecutive year.

Donald is under contract for this season and has little leverage to force the Rams to meet his demands, but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still seeking a contract that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players regardless of position.

McVay says he would prefer to have Donald with the team this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 in Oakland.

Donald reported to the Rams one day before their season opener last year, and he didn’t play until the second game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

