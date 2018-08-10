Rangers 12, Yankees 7

Texas New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 5 1 2 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 3 2 1 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0 Andrus ss 5 2 4 3 G.Trres 2b 5 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 5 1 2 4 Grgrius ss 5 2 3 0 Profar dh 5 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 2 2 1 Guzman 1b 5 3 3 3 Voit 1b-rf 4 0 1 2 W.Clhun lf 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 Tocci pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 3 3 Knr-Flf c 5 0 0 0 S.Rbnsn rf 3 0 0 0 D.Rbnsn cf-lf 2 2 0 0 Bird ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 12 14 11 Totals 37 7 10 7

Texas 000 324 120—12 New York 000 013 120— 7

E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), Guzman 3 (12), Gardner (10), Au.Romine (7). SB_D.Robinson (2), Au.Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor W,9-6 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 Butler 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Martin 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 2 New York Tanaka L,9-3 5 6 6 6 3 2 Cole 2 5 4 2 1 2 Green 1 3 2 2 0 1 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 3

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).

