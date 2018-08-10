Rangers 12, Yankees 7

|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|4
|3
|G.Trres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Profar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Guzman 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Voit 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tocci pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Knr-Flf c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn cf-lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bird ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Texas
|000
|324
|120—12
|New York
|000
|013
|120—
|7
E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), Guzman 3 (12), Gardner (10), Au.Romine (7). SB_D.Robinson (2), Au.Romine (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor W,9-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Butler
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Martin
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Tanaka L,9-3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Cole
|2
|5
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Green
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).
