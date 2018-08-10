Listen Live Sports

Rangers 12, Yankees 7

August 10, 2018 11:07 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .273
Odor 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .275
Andrus ss 5 2 4 3 0 0 .289
Beltre 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .278
Profar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Guzman 1b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .245
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
1-Tocci pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
D.Robinson cf-lf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .186
Totals 41 12 14 11 5 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Stanton dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .277
Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Gregorius ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .270
Andujar 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .294
Voit 1b-rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .174
Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Romine c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .263
S.Robinson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148
a-Bird ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 37 7 10 7 3 5
Texas 000 324 120—12 14 0
New York 000 013 120— 7 10 1

a-grounded out for S.Robinson in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 7th.

E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), off Tanaka; Guzman (10), off Tanaka; Guzman (11), off Tanaka; Guzman (12), off Cole; Gardner (10), off Minor; Romine (7), off Butler. RBIs_Odor (45), Andrus 3 (24), Beltre 4 (40), Guzman 3 (46), Andujar (53), Voit 2 (5), Gardner (34), Romine 3 (33). SB_D.Robinson (2), Romine (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Guzman); New York 2 (Hicks, Gregorius). RISP_Texas 4 for 8; New York 3 for 8.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 9-6 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 84 4.61
Butler 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 24 4.67
Martin 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 27 4.55
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.11
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 9-3 5 6 6 6 3 2 96 4.08
Cole 2 5 4 2 1 2 56 5.08
Green 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 2.98
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 3.80

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Butler 1-0, Gearrin 1-0. WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).

