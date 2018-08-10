Rangers 12, Yankees 7

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Odor 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.289
|Beltre 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.278
|Profar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Guzman 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|1-Tocci pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|D.Robinson cf-lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.186
|Totals
|41
|12
|14
|11
|5
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.277
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Andujar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Voit 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.174
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Romine c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|S.Robinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Bird ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|3
|5
|Texas
|000
|324
|120—12
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|013
|120—
|7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for S.Robinson in the 8th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 7th.
E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), off Tanaka; Guzman (10), off Tanaka; Guzman (11), off Tanaka; Guzman (12), off Cole; Gardner (10), off Minor; Romine (7), off Butler. RBIs_Odor (45), Andrus 3 (24), Beltre 4 (40), Guzman 3 (46), Andujar (53), Voit 2 (5), Gardner (34), Romine 3 (33). SB_D.Robinson (2), Romine (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Guzman); New York 2 (Hicks, Gregorius). RISP_Texas 4 for 8; New York 3 for 8.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 9-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|84
|4.61
|Butler
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|4.67
|Martin
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|4.55
|Gearrin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.86
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.11
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 9-3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|96
|4.08
|Cole
|2
|5
|4
|2
|1
|2
|56
|5.08
|Green
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|2.98
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|3.80
Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Butler 1-0, Gearrin 1-0. WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).
