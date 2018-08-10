Rangers 12, Yankees 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .273 Odor 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .275 Andrus ss 5 2 4 3 0 0 .289 Beltre 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .278 Profar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Guzman 1b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .245 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 1-Tocci pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Kiner-Falefa c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 D.Robinson cf-lf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .186 Totals 41 12 14 11 5 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .277 Torres 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Gregorius ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .270 Andujar 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .294 Voit 1b-rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .174 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Romine c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .263 S.Robinson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148 a-Bird ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 37 7 10 7 3 5

Texas 000 324 120—12 14 0 New York 000 013 120— 7 10 1

a-grounded out for S.Robinson in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 7th.

E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), off Tanaka; Guzman (10), off Tanaka; Guzman (11), off Tanaka; Guzman (12), off Cole; Gardner (10), off Minor; Romine (7), off Butler. RBIs_Odor (45), Andrus 3 (24), Beltre 4 (40), Guzman 3 (46), Andujar (53), Voit 2 (5), Gardner (34), Romine 3 (33). SB_D.Robinson (2), Romine (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Guzman); New York 2 (Hicks, Gregorius). RISP_Texas 4 for 8; New York 3 for 8.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 9-6 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 84 4.61 Butler 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 24 4.67 Martin 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 27 4.55 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.11 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 9-3 5 6 6 6 3 2 96 4.08 Cole 2 5 4 2 1 2 56 5.08 Green 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 2.98 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 3.80

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Butler 1-0, Gearrin 1-0. WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.