Rangers 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224 Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .254 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Arcia c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Cowart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Young Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Totals 31 2 6 1 1 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .285 Odor 2b 3 1 2 4 1 0 .279 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Profar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .207 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Robinson cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .189 Totals 32 4 11 4 3 5

Los Angeles 000 200 000—2 6 0 Texas 100 000 30x—4 11 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 7. 2B_Fletcher (13), Ohtani (15), Choo (27), Profar (28). HR_Odor (15), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (63), Odor 4 (54). CS_Calhoun (2), Odor (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons); Texas 2 (Guzman, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Texas 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Guzman. GIDP_Simmons, Arcia, Mazara.

Advertisement

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus), (Gallardo, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria 5 7 1 1 1 5 78 3.41 Buttrey, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 0.00 Ramirez, L, 4-4, BS, 3-3 1 3 3 3 0 0 20 4.72 Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.83 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo 6 6 2 2 1 6 90 6.06 Moore, W, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.99 Gearrin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.61 Leclerc, S, 5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.93

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:35. A_26,681 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.