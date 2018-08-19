Listen Live Sports

Rangers 4, Angels 2

August 19, 2018 7:13 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224
Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .254
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Arcia c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Cowart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Young Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Totals 31 2 6 1 1 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .285
Odor 2b 3 1 2 4 1 0 .279
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Profar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .207
Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Robinson cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .189
Totals 32 4 11 4 3 5
Los Angeles 000 200 000—2 6 0
Texas 100 000 30x—4 11 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 7. 2B_Fletcher (13), Ohtani (15), Choo (27), Profar (28). HR_Odor (15), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (63), Odor 4 (54). CS_Calhoun (2), Odor (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons); Texas 2 (Guzman, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Texas 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Guzman. GIDP_Simmons, Arcia, Mazara.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus), (Gallardo, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 5 7 1 1 1 5 78 3.41
Buttrey, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 0.00
Ramirez, L, 4-4, BS, 3-3 1 3 3 3 0 0 20 4.72
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.83
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo 6 6 2 2 1 6 90 6.06
Moore, W, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.99
Gearrin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.61
Leclerc, S, 5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.93

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:35. A_26,681 (49,115).

