Rangers 4, Athletics 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Tocci cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Gallo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.209
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Pinder 2b-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Martini ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|Texas
|101
|110
|000—4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|110—2
|4
|0
a-lined out for Canha in the 8th. b-doubled for Lucroy in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Profar (29), Piscotty (35), Lowrie (32). HR_Choo (21), off Jackson; Gallo (33), off Jackson. RBIs_Choo (58), Beltre 2 (45), Gallo (76), Piscotty (55), Lowrie (78).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Profar, Guzman 3); Oakland 5 (Laureano, Olson 2, Martini 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Olson.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 10-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|73
|4.40
|Gearrin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.75
|Claudio, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.83
|Martin, H, 12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.88
|Leclerc, S, 6-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|1.89
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 4-3
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|2
|80
|2.97
|Petit
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|24
|3.39
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.87
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.72
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Davis), Leclerc (Pinder). WP_Jackson, Martin, Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:03. A_13,139 (46,765).
