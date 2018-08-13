Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Profar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dscalso dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Arizona
|200
|010
|000—3
|Texas
|001
|300
|01x—5
LOB_Arizona 4, Texas 6. 2B_Pollock (16), Souza Jr. (10). HR_R.Chirinos (16), Guzman (13). SB_Goldschmidt (5). S_DeShields (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke L,12-8
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ziegler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Colon W,7-10
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Butler H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc S,2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:51. A_18,204 (49,115).
