Rangers 6, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.224
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Pujols 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Rivera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.271
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.203
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Tocci cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|010
|012
|000—4
|7
|1
|Texas
|050
|000
|10x—6
|10
|0
E_Fletcher (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 4. 2B_Pujols (20), Gallo (18). HR_Simmons (8), off Springs. RBIs_Fletcher (16), Simmons 2 (56), Ward (3), Odor 3 (49), Gallo 2 (75), Kiner-Falefa (32). SB_Upton (7), Young Jr. (4). SF_Odor.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani); Texas 1 (Mazara). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. LIDP_Upton. GIDP_Fletcher, Choo, Mazara.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Simmons), (Pujols, Simmons, McGuire); Texas 2 (Profar, Odor), (Andrus, Guzman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Despaigne, L, 2-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|78
|6.29
|McGuire
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|60
|6.44
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, W, 2-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|75
|5.71
|Springs, H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|3.38
|Gearrin, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.69
|Martin, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.75
|Leclerc, S, 4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.97
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Upton). WP_Hutchison.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:56. A_27,816 (49,115).
