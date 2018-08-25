Rangers 7, Giants 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .281 Odor 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .269 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Profar 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .256 Gallo cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .212 1-Tocci pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Kiner-Falefa c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Hutchison p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Beltre ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Butler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chirinos c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .217 Totals 40 7 10 7 6 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 4 2 2 1 2 2 .255 Panik 2b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .250 Posey c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .284 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .267 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Hanson lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .273 b-Hernandez ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034 Duggar cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Rodriguez p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Totals 39 6 11 6 6 11

Texas 000 020 112 1—7 10 0 San Francisco 400 200 000 0—6 11 1

a-walked for Hutchison in the 5th. b-struck out for Hanson in the 5th. c-struck out for Springs in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Gearrin in the 10th.

1-ran for Gallo in the 8th.

E_Panik (5). LOB_Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR_Gallo (34), off Moronta; Odor (16), off Smith; McCutchen (15), off Hutchison. RBIs_Choo 2 (60), Odor 2 (56), Gallo 2 (78), Chirinos (56), McCutchen (54), Posey (41), Belt (44), Longoria (44), Crawford (46), Hanson (36). SB_McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF_Crawford, Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Choo 2, Odor, Kiner-Falefa); San Francisco 7 (Panik 2, Belt, Longoria 3, Rodriguez). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; San Francisco 5 for 12.

GIDP_Profar.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hutchison 4 7 6 6 4 2 86 6.52 Springs 2 3 0 0 0 3 37 3.07 Butler 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 25 5.29 Gearrin, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 20 3.62 Leclerc, S, 7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.85 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 6 3 2 2 3 4 92 2.30 Moronta 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 2.18 Melancon, H, 6 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 2.96 Smith, BS, 3-14 1 1 2 0 0 0 19 1.87 Dyson, L, 3-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 24 2.88 Blach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 3-0, Blach 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:48. A_39,845 (41,915).

