Rangers 7, Giants 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Profar 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Gallo cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.212
|1-Tocci pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Hutchison p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Beltre ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Robinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Butler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|6
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.255
|Panik 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.284
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Hanson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|b-Hernandez ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rodriguez p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|6
|11
|Texas
|000
|020
|112
|1—7
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|400
|200
|000
|0—6
|11
|1
a-walked for Hutchison in the 5th. b-struck out for Hanson in the 5th. c-struck out for Springs in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Gearrin in the 10th.
1-ran for Gallo in the 8th.
E_Panik (5). LOB_Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR_Gallo (34), off Moronta; Odor (16), off Smith; McCutchen (15), off Hutchison. RBIs_Choo 2 (60), Odor 2 (56), Gallo 2 (78), Chirinos (56), McCutchen (54), Posey (41), Belt (44), Longoria (44), Crawford (46), Hanson (36). SB_McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF_Crawford, Hanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Choo 2, Odor, Kiner-Falefa); San Francisco 7 (Panik 2, Belt, Longoria 3, Rodriguez). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; San Francisco 5 for 12.
GIDP_Profar.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|4
|7
|6
|6
|4
|2
|86
|6.52
|Springs
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|3.07
|Butler
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|5.29
|Gearrin, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|3.62
|Leclerc, S, 7-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.85
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|92
|2.30
|Moronta
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|2.18
|Melancon, H, 6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.96
|Smith, BS, 3-14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.87
|Dyson, L, 3-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|2.88
|Blach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.39
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 3-0, Blach 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:48. A_39,845 (41,915).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.