Ravens-Colts Stats

Baltimore 0 10 7 3—20 Indianapolis 3 7 0 9—19 First Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 57, :44.

Second Quarter

Bal_J.Brown 7 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 13:21.

Ind_Rogers 0 fumble recovery (Vinatieri kick), 5:26.

Bal_FG Tucker 38, :02.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Bal_C.Moore 7 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 12:40.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Vedvik 48, 8:50.

Ind_FG Badgley 43, 6:06.

Ind_Pascal 9 pass from P.Walker (run failed), 2:24.

A_60,576.

___

Bal Ind First downs 21 15 Total Net Yards 266 284 Rushes-yards 32-139 22-69 Passing 127 215 Punt Returns 3-20 3-15 Kickoff Returns 4-93 4-94 Interceptions Ret. 2-1 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 22-40-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 4-33 Punts 7-39.1 6-45.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-1 Penalties-Yards 8-56 13-129 Time of Possession 29:25 30:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 15-43, Dixon 6-32, L.Jackson 4-26, Allen 3-19, Thompson 2-15, Griffin 1-4, Flacco 1-0. Indianapolis, Wilkins 7-26, Michael 7-21, Hines 5-12, Brissett 1-9, Ferguson 2-1.

PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 7-9-0-72, L.Jackson 7-15-0-49, Griffin 6-8-0-31. Indianapolis, Luck 6-13-1-50, Brissett 14-23-0-172, P.Walker 2-4-1-26.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Dixon 3-24, J.Grant 2-11, Allen 2-11, Andrews 2-7, Crabtree 1-29, H.Hurst 1-15, Boyle 1-9, Perriman 1-9, Snead 1-8, C.Moore 1-7, J.Brown 1-7, Lasley 1-6, Edwards 1-4, Posey 1-4, Thompson 1-1. Indianapolis, Ebron 4-16, Travis 3-29, Ishmael 2-52, Rogers 2-36, Doyle 2-32, Pascal 2-26, Wilkins 2-17, S.Jones 1-15, Hines 1-9, Swoope 1-9, Ferguson 1-4, Michael 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.