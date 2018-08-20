Rays 1, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mondesi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|R.Hrrra 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Phllp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|00x—1
DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_S.Perez (18), Kiermaier (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez L,0-3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yarbrough W,12-5
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Stanek H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado S,5-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Newberry.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.
T_2:49. A_10,036 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.