Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 1, Royals 0

August 20, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Duda 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .220
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
a-Mondesi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Herrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Escobar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .301
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Choi dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .248
Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291
Kiermaier cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .189
Adames ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Totals 30 1 8 1 4 7
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 00x—1 8 0

a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Perez (18), Kiermaier (8). RBIs_Adames (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Herrera, Phillips); Tampa Bay 5 (Bauers, Wendle 2, Adames, Perez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Perez, Duffy.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Bauers).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-3 5 5 1 1 3 3 95 3.99
Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 38 0.00
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.91
Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 8.18
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.86
Yarbrough, W, 12-5 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 6 73 3.84
Stanek, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 2.68
Alvarado, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.39

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Yarbrough 2-0. WP_Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_2:49. A_10,036 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech