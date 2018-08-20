Rays 1, Royals 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Duda 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .220 O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 a-Mondesi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Herrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Escobar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .301 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Choi dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .248 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Kiermaier cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .189 Adames ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Totals 30 1 8 1 4 7

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 00x—1 8 0

a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Perez (18), Kiermaier (8). RBIs_Adames (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Herrera, Phillips); Tampa Bay 5 (Bauers, Wendle 2, Adames, Perez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Perez, Duffy.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Bauers).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-3 5 5 1 1 3 3 95 3.99 Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 38 0.00 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.91 Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 8.18 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.86 Yarbrough, W, 12-5 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 6 73 3.84 Stanek, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 2.68 Alvarado, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.39

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Yarbrough 2-0. WP_Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_2:49. A_10,036 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.