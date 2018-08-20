Rays 1, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.220
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Mondesi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Herrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|00x—1
|8
|0
a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Perez (18), Kiermaier (8). RBIs_Adames (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Herrera, Phillips); Tampa Bay 5 (Bauers, Wendle 2, Adames, Perez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Perez, Duffy.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Merrifield, Duda); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Bauers).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|95
|3.99
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|0.00
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.91
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.86
|Yarbrough, W, 12-5
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|73
|3.84
|Stanek, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.68
|Alvarado, S, 5-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.39
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Yarbrough 2-0. WP_Newberry.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.
T_2:49. A_10,036 (42,735).
