Rays 10, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pearce 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bauers 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Choi dh
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Swihart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|38
|3
|13
|3
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|Boston
|002
|010
|000—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|035
|200
|00x—10
DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (9), M.Perez (4). HR_Adames (8). SB_Choi (2), Adames (6), Lowe (1). CS_M.Duffy (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Velazquez L,7-2
|2
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|4
|Pomeranz
|4
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Kelly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Beeks W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Wood
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:10. A_19,723 (42,735).
