Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 10, Red Sox 3

August 24, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts dh 3 1 0 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 0 1 0
Pearce 1b 4 1 2 0 Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 5 0 3 1 Choi dh 3 3 2 0
Bgaerts ss 5 0 3 2 Adames ss 3 3 2 2
Kinsler 2b 4 0 2 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1
E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez rf 4 1 1 2
Swihart c 4 0 1 0 Lowe lf 2 2 2 1
Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 M.Perez c 4 0 2 4
Totals 38 3 13 3 Totals 35 10 12 10
Boston 002 010 000— 3
Tampa Bay 035 200 00x—10

DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (9), M.Perez (4). HR_Adames (8). SB_Choi (2), Adames (6), Lowe (1). CS_M.Duffy (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Velazquez L,7-2 2 2-3 9 8 8 2 4
Pomeranz 4 1-3 1 2 2 2 2
Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Beeks W,3-1 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 4
Wood 2 4 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:10. A_19,723 (42,735).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech