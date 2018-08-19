Listen Live Sports

Rays 2, Red Sox 0

August 19, 2018 4:05 pm
 
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 Pearce 1b 2 0 0 0
Krmaier pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Mreland ph 1 0 0 0
Pham cf-lf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Wendle ss 4 1 1 1 Bgaerts ss 2 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
Choi dh 2 0 1 0 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Sucre c 4 0 0 0 Swihart c 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 28 0 2 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2
Boston 000 000 000—0

E_Wendle (5). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (36). HR_Wendle (7), Cron (24). SB_Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Beeks W,2-1 4 1 0 0 2 3
Roe H,21 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado H,24 1 0 0 0 0 3
Romo S,16-23 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Velazquez L,7-1 4 3 1 1 3 2
Workman 2 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 3

HBP_by Velazquez (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:47. A_37,242 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

