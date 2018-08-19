Rays 2, Red Sox 0

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|E.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001—2
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Wendle (5). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (36). HR_Wendle (7), Cron (24). SB_Choi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks W,2-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Roe H,21
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H,24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romo S,16-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Velazquez L,7-1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Workman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_by Velazquez (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:47. A_37,242 (37,731).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.