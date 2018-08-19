Listen Live Sports

Rays 2, Red Sox 0

August 19, 2018
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .214
1-Kiermaier pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Pham cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Wendle ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291
Cron 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Choi dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .103
Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Totals 30 2 4 2 5 7
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .343
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Pearce 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .296
b-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .331
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .279
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263
a-Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Swihart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 10
Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2 4 1
Boston 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-struck out for Holt in the 8th. b-struck out for Pearce in the 9th.

1-ran for Bauers in the 8th.

E_Wendle (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (36). HR_Wendle (7), off Velazquez; Cron (24), off Barnes. RBIs_Wendle (42), Cron (59). SB_Choi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Sucre 2); Boston 2 (Nunez, Holt). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Boston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Martinez. GIDP_Sucre, Martinez, Swihart.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Cron), (Wendle, Lowe, Cron); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Pearce).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.47
Beeks, W, 2-1 4 1 0 0 2 3 67 6.91
Roe, H, 21 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.35
Alvarado, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.44
Romo, S, 16-23 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.48
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez, L, 7-1 4 3 1 1 3 2 73 2.74
Workman 2 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.39
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.21
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.75
Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 2.67

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0. HBP_Velazquez (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:47. A_37,242 (37,731).

